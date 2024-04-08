American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7: The Ms. Preecher factor

In two days you are going to have a chance to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7 arrive on FX — so what part of the story will stand out?

Well, we know already that the promo for what lies ahead signals that Adeline is going to be a major part of the story, especially as we may get a better sense of what happened to her amidst the witches that we’ve seen for a good part of the season. Then, you also have to wonder about Ms. Preecher as well — how can you not in this current situation?

Just remember that close to the end of episode 6, Anna seemed to be interested in starting to take some of what the mysterious woman had to say to heart. She appears to be someone with her own experience of dealing with these witches, and that is information that she can pass along. However, that does not mean that Anna is going to agree with anything that she says, and that proposes some other problems. Will there be away to get through to her?

In general, we are of the belief that every character we have met so far this season is going to matter in a big way before the finale, even if the reason why is not altogether clear at the moment. We would love to imagine that at least a couple of characters are going to be happy at the end of the show, though how that happens certainly remains to be seen.

