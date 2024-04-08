Industry season 3 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some more news on Industry season 3 between now and April 2024? We know the show is back soon, and it is really just a matter of getting that announcement out there.

For those unaware, signs seem to suggest that season 3 for the criminally-underrated show will be back at some point over the summer. With that, the network just needs to time out when they want the news out there.

If you don’t get an Industry reveal this month, almost certainly you are going to get it next month. It is hard to imagine any other scenario playing out here, provided that the goal is to give us a good promo campaign for the next batch of episodes.

Beyond just being a good show, the HBO series also does have another significant selling point here in the form of Kit Harington. The Game of Thrones star is poised to have a significant presence moving forward on the upcoming season, and the hope here is definitely that this is the sort of person who could get more people on board the show moving forward.

What else could help the show?

Well, let’s just put it this way — House of the Dragon season 2 is premiering in June. If you were to place that show alongside one featuring a former Game of Thrones cast member, doesn’t that make at least a certain amount of sense? Let’s just say that for now, this is at least how we are seeing things personally. While we know that a lot of people don’t watch linear television and live ratings don’t matter as much as they used to, we do still think that having a great lead-in can be very much helpful to a show.

