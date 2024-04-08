Ted Lasso season 4 renewal: Spring 2024 hopes

Is there any chance that we could hear about either a Ted Lasso season 4 renewal — or at the very least a spin-off — at some point this spring?

There are a few different approaches that we could take within this piece, but let’s start off with the following: Apple TV+ has never said that season 3 would be the end. They have worked hard to ensure that there is an ambiguous future for the show, and there also was a potential spin-off planted about a women’s team not that long in the past.

So is something more going to be announced here soon? Let’s just say that at the very least, it’s possible. Given that nobody has shut the door on coming back, we continue to remain optimistic — though it remains to be seen if we will be hearing about it either in the spring or the summer.

One other curious thing to remember at present is this: It feels like a lot of the cast could still be available to come back. While Juno Temple and Phil Dunster have certainly booked some other jobs, they have all seemingly been short-term enough that they could return.

The #1 determining factor

It is really all up to whether or not Jason Sudeikis has idea for how to bring the show back. We get that there’s a reluctance to make more of the series simply for the sake of doing so and honestly, we respect that. It’s a hard thing to do when there is so much money everyone could make for coming back.

Personally, we want to see Ted back in Richmond — we tend to think a lot of fans do! We just have to hope that the real inspiration strikes Sudeikis at a time he wants to return.

Do you think there is any chance we hear more soon on a potential Ted Lasso season 4?

