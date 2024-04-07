CMT Music Awards 2024 start time, lineup of performers

Tonight on CBS, you are going to see the broadcast of the 2024 CMT Music Awards. How can we better set the stage now?

Well, for starters, let’s note that the awards show (hosted by Kelsea Ballerini) is going to be kicking off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and is currently set to last a good three hours. Of course, there is always a chance that things run over.

Who is performing? Well, let’s just say quite a few people including Dasha, Jason Aldean, Bailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town + Sugarland, Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis, Old Dominion ft. Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum ft. Brittney Spencer, Sam Hunt and Trisha Yearwood. A lot of these performers are familiar faces, but there could be a surprise or two over the course of the night.

Who is presenting? – Think along the lines of Amber Riley, Billy Bob Thornton (Landman), Carly Pearce, Cody Alan, Cody Johnson, Emily Osment (Young Sheldon), Emma Roberts, Gayle King (CBS Mornings), James Van Der Beek, Jane Seymour, Jelly Roll, Max Theriot (Fire Country), Megan Moroney, Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Minnie Driver, Montana Jordan (Young Sheldon), Parmalee and Paul Walter Hauser. This, as per usual, is a mixture of country-music superstars and then also a few names that are stars of various CBS shows. Hey, the network has to get some cross-promotion in here somewhere, right?

Because of the CMT Music Awards, the typical Sunday-night lineup on CBS of The Equalizer, Tracker, and CSI: Vegas are all off the air. You will see the Justin Hartley series back next week at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern. As for the other two, you’re going to be waiting until April 21 thanks to a special all about Billy Joel set for next week.

What are you most excited to see moving into the 2024 CMT Music Awards?

Is there any one performance in particular you are most looking forward to? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way you don’t want to miss.

