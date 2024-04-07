Mr Bates vs The Post Office episode 2 air date: What’s ahead?

Following the events of the premiere, do you want to learn more about Mr Bates vs The Post Office over at PBS? We don’t blame you! This is a show that over the course of just a few episodes is going to tell a fascinating story, one that you may not have heard that much about! It also has a captivating lead at the center here in Toby Jones.

Do you want to learn a bit more about the story here? Well, let’s just start by giving you the official synopsis:

When money started to seemingly disappear from its local branches, the government-owned UK Post Office wrongly blamed its own managers for the apparent loss. Hundreds were harassed, accused of theft and fraud, even sent to prison—leaving lives, marriages, and reputations in ruins. But the issue was actually caused by errors in the Post Office’s own computer system; something it denied for years. This is the story of decent, ordinary, and real-life people who were relentlessly pursued, coerced, and controlled by a powerful corporation, and their seemingly unsurmountable battle to right so many horrific wrongs.

Now, let’s take another moment here to indicate what is coming in episode 2 in particular:

Alan Bates and the Subpostmasters begin their fight for the truth and justice with new allies in Parliament, but first they must convince an independent investigator of their honesty.

Even if you are not that familiar with the history of the UK post office (and understandably so), there is still a lot to like here! Who isn’t interested in the idea of an underdog story like this? There are so many people to root for and while there may be a good sense through history how this ends, there are a lot of compelling individual moments along the way that are well worth checking out.

What do you most want to see moving into Mr Bates vs The Post Office episode 2 over at PBS?

