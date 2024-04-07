Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 spoilers: Shelagh’s surprise

As you prepare to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 on PBS next week, there is one thing you should know: We are at the halfway point! Time moves fast when you are watching this show, and it also moves fast for a lot of the women in Poplar. How else do you explain the fact that we are going to see these characters in the midst of the summer?

As for what lies ahead here when it comes to all the different characters, you are going to see some big stuff for Violet as she takes on the role of Mayor. Meanwhile, you are also going to have a chance to see Shelagh face some pretty serious and difficult questions, including whether or not she could be in danger of losing May. Just in case you wanted another reminder that this is the sort of show designed to make you cry, this is it.

Below, you can check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s coming:

It’s summertime in Poplar, and during Violet’s first event as mayor, a young mother goes into labor. Among the chaos, May sneaks off and Shelagh receives an unexpected visit from her social worker, which puts her on edge.

Whatever happens here, let’s just hope that it sends the story into a few unexpected directions and builds quite nicely towards what will be a fantastic home stretch of the season. There are going to be a lot of difficult stretches ahead for Trixie in particular, so we would just say to go ahead and be prepared for that and a whole lot more.

Also, remember that there is already a season 14 coming to both BBC One and PBS — that’s not something to worry about! Instead, just be concerned over the story at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

