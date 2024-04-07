Found season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn a Found season 2 premiere date at NBC before we get to the end of April? We don’t have to tell you that the enthusiasm is here for more of this show, especially when you consider the crazy way in which the first season concluded.

Know this — one way or another, the twisted dynamic between Gabi and Sir is going to continue. It is hard to imagine that this is going to change here at all. No doubt that the next season is going to be hard on Shanola Hampton’s character, but that is baked into the DNA of the series at the moment.

Now, let’s get into the next subject — when the show is actually going to premiere. Given that production is already underway on the next batch of episodes, it of course makes a ton of sense to hear more about the series in the near future. Unfortunately, the odds of getting an exact date here are pretty darn unlikely. That could change to some extent moving into May, mostly due to the fact that this is when NBC has their upfronts. Even still a specific date may not be announced, but we will be able to have more a specific estimate as to when the cast and crew will premiere.

Given that the plan is for season 2 of Found to have a standard order of around 22 episodes, it does feel inevitable that the show is going to return in the fall. We’re looking forward to having more insight on that and beyond just this, what else the future could hold. The first season was such a pleasant surprise, both creatively and also in terms of commercial success. Now, you just have to keep things going.

