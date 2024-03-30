Found season 2 spoilers: Meet the first new addition!

We have already shared that Found season 2 is already in production. With that, why not celebrate with more casting news?

According to a new report from Deadline, Dionne Gipson is being brought on board the Shanola Hampton series in recurring fashion, meaning that we should at least get a chance to see her for a fairly decent chunk of stories. As for her role, she is playing someone close to Gabi but for now, that is all that is clear.

Why be so secretive? Well, the easiest answer that we can give on that subject is that the role itself from Gipson may be some sort of substantial spoiler, and there is a chance that everyone involved wants to do their best in order to keep that part of things under wraps for a little while.

Of course, the primary focus of the series is going to be, for better or worse, something that we’ve seen for a good while now: The central struggle when it comes to Gabi and Sir. We know that he isn’t trapped anymore and that presents a whole new series of dangers for Hampton’s character. Yet, we also don’t think that he’s just going to run away, given that the one thing he clearly wants more than anything else is Gabi’s attention. We’ve said this before, but there’s nothing that Gabi should want more than to get him out of her life — however, the problem that comes along with that is fairly simple given that their relationship is the heart of the show.

Hopefully, there are going to be some other new additions worth talking about as well here over the course of the coming months. This is something to be excited about, even if some prove to be new threats in some way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Found now, including a few more details regarding a potential premiere date

What are you the most excited to see moving into Found season 2 at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







