Found season 2 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Now that we have made it into spring 2024, are we getting closer to a Found season 2 premiere date over at NBC?

We suppose that the third thing that is well-worth saying at this point is honestly quite clear: We understand if anyone out there is eager for more news. Production is underway and on the basis of that alone, we know that the cast and crew are hard at work trying to make more compelling stories happen. That Sir cliffhanger at the end of season 1 was pretty darn terrifying!

Creatively, in general one of the biggest struggles ahead for the Shanola Hampton series is quite simple: Keeping the push and pull going between Gabi and Sir. It is abundantly clear that she is better off with him locked away somewhere and out of her life, and nobody wants to see her as a character routinely suffer. However, at the same time her dynamic with this character is a fundamental part of the show — it is definitely something that is hard to ignore.

We are sure that the writers have a plan to make all of this world but unfortunately, we’ll be waiting for a while to hear more about it. If there is an exact season 2 premiere date for Found that gets announced, it will probably happen when we get around to June. There’s a chance that in May, we will at least find out whether or not the show is back on NBC’s fall schedule, and typically it’s not for a few more weeks until exact details and dates are revealed.

For those who have not heard, Found will have more episodes moving forward, and that means new cases, but also more opportunities to see the show’s central relationship develop. Go ahead and be prepared for anything…

