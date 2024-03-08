Found season 2 filming officially kicks off!

Just in case you were not excited already for a Found season 2 over at NBC, let’s go ahead and say this: Production is now underway on the latest batch of episodes!

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, Shanola Hampton herself confirmed the good news, indicating that she is back with a number of other familiar faces working on the next chapter of the show. The plan is to spend the next several months working to make some magic happen, and hopefully, the network is going to put the show back in the fall.

If you watched the season 1 finale, then you probably are aware of the enormous cliffhanger already! Sir was hiding in Lacey’s home in the closing minutes and that poses some big questions about what he’s going to do from there. Also, remember to take a moment here and remember that there are also some big questions about what the Gabi – Sir dynamic could look like now that he’s out from the basement. She may want to move forward from all of the trauma in her past, but is she going to be able to? There are so many different questions, at least for the time being, that you have to wonder about within the context of this story.

For the time being, though, our general sentiment is that we’re gearing up for a batch of episodes that will be intense, and also focus on a number of standalone cases in between the larger arc with Gabi and Sir. We do think that this show did a lot in season 1 when it comes to figuring out what it is, so we don’t see them making any sort of super-aggressive move to abandon that now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Found right now, including some other updates on a possible premiere date

What are you the most excited to see moving into Found season 2 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







