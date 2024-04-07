Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS, April 7, 2024?

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? It’s hard to blame anyone out there who wants more of the crime procedural, and soon!

Unfortunately, this is where we have a little bit of news that could be unpleasant to a lot of people out there — the show is off the air. Not only is there not a new episode tonight, but there will not be one next week either.

So why the hiatus? Well, tonight the network has the CMT Music Awards on the air, which is something that they always tend to do around this time of the year. Next week, meanwhile, you are going to see a Billy Joel concert special.

If there is any silver lining to all of this at all, it is that CSI: Vegas could have new weekly episodes the rest of the season the moment it comes back on Sunday, April 21. There are no specifics about the first episode back as of yet, but it appears as though the title here is “Atomic City.” Our hope is that at some point over the next week or so, a few more details are going to arise all about what lies ahead. We don’t expect some significant shake-up to the sort of show we’ve seen over time — you are probably going to have a mixture of a complicated case and some good personal stuff.

Before we go, here’s another reminder — there is no official season 4 renewal as of yet! While we would like to be hopeful that more of the show is coming, it is going to be up to everyone to watch in order for it to happen. Checking out the episodes live is the best way to offer support; if that is not an option, we recommend either streaming after the fact or recording on your DVR.

What do you most want to see on CSI: Vegas season 3 when it returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







