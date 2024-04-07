Will Trent season 2 episode 6 promo: A judge & a drag connection

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see Will Trent season 2 episode 6 play out over on ABC. What can we say now?

Well, for starters, this is going to be one of the more complicated cases we’ve seen the title character take on! First and foremost, a judge has been killed, and that’s a hard pill for just about anyone to swallow. It’s also tough to solve given that there are about a thousand people who want to kill a judge at any given moment.

What is also pretty complicated within this case is where it takes Will — into the world of drag. As it turns out, the judge’s kid was deeply involved in this world. Are there going to be any clues at the scene of a drag bar? This should be a fun exploration of the world, but at the same time there is still a brutal murder to solve. You have to find a way to cut through a place that is so full of joy and music to try and find the truth.

We have already noted that this Will Trent episode is also going to be featuring Antonio Miranda, one of the few relatives that Will has out there in the world. There’s a chance that he can learn a lot more about himself through this story, and we certainly hope that it is something that could carry through the rest of the season. Sure, we are going to continue to see exciting cases, but what lies underneath them can be what keeps us all coming back for more. (A good example is what we had with that Amanda storyline on this past episode.)

You can view the full Will Trent season 2 episode 6 promo now over here.

Related – Get some other news on Will Trent, including the big-time renewal for season 3!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Will Trent season 2 episode 6 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







