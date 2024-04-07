The Witcher season 4 premiere date: April 2024 update

As we dive further into the month of April 2024, what more can be said regarding The Witcher season 4 at Netflix?

We do suppose that the perfect starting-off point here is simply noting just how much more we want from the fantasy epic, which has emerged over time as one of the most ambitious series in the history of the streaming service. There are some enormous changes coming for the next season, given that Liam Hemsworth is stepping in for Henry Cavill as Geralt. We know that the actor has been preparing for the gig for a while, and certainly has the physique now to pull it off.

So as for whether or not we’re going to hear more about a premiere date this month, here’s your simple answer: No. The Witcher will not be coming back until 2025, and production is just now gearing up to begin. New episodes will be in the works over the course of the next several months, and it is going to take some time for them to be filmed and after that, for post-production to be officially wrapped up.

What you can probably expect this month is for there to be a few more behind-the-scenes details, a casting update or two, and possibly a first-look photo of Hemsworth as Geralt. We do think that Netflix is going to work to get something out there pretty early on this, mostly because otherwise, they run the risk of having it first shared by leakers online — and that isn’t as good of promotion for the show. You want something high-quality out there, as opposed to some grainy shot from far away that does not do the character justice.

Hopefully, we get at least a small season 4 premiere date tease by the end of the year.

Related – Check out more of the latest official The Witcher season 4 casting news now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Witcher season 4 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







