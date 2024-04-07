Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of April, what more can we say about an Ahsoka season 2 premiere date? We recognize that the Disney+ hit still has a lot of stories still to tell, especially given how the first season left off with the title character and Sabine. Meanwhile, Thrawn is still out there … you have to take him down, right?

Well, here is the unfortunate news — if you do love the world of Ahsoka Tano, you have to be prepared to exercise a great deal of patience. There is no new episode slated for tonight and beyond that, it remains unclear when more will even start filming! The most that can be said here is that there are plans to potentially make more of the Rosario Dawson series, but things are relatively quiet at the moment. It seems like the #1 priority in the Star Wars universe right now is The Acolyte, but that is because it is the next show to premiere. After that, attention probably shifts over to Andor season 2, which seems to be set for 2025. The Mandalorian and Grogu is coming to theaters in a couple of years, so is there a chance that Ahsoka could come back in late 2026? It’s possible, but a lot will depend on Dave Filoni’s priorities. There’s a chance Dawson appears in the aforementioned Mando film.

For right now, we’d just say to stay focused on this: Filoni loves this character, and he has arguably more control at LucasFilm than ever before. It is hard to imagine any scenario where he lets this character go off to the wayside. There is going to be some big stuff coming, so go ahead and prepare accordingly.

In the meantime, can someone at least give us a few teases as to what’s ahead? Is that too much to ask?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

