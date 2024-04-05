The Mandalorian & Grogu release date revealed; what’s it mean?

For those who have not heard already, The Mandalorian season 4 is not coming in some sort of traditional way on Disney+. Could it still take place down the road? Sure, but it does not feel like an immediate priority.

After all, instead the plan here is to release first The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature film that will bring these popular characters to the big screen. This will be the first film in the Star Wars universe to hit the medium in a good while, and we imagine that there is going to be a lot of promotion all around it. (You’ll probably be seeing “Baby Yoda” in every corner of your closest department store.)

The bad news? You are going to be waiting a good while to see it. According to a report from Deadline, the film is currently slated to premiere in theaters on Wednesday, May 22, 2026. We’re sure that it will eventually arrive on the Disney+ platform, but it is not going to be something that turns up immediately. Jon Favreau is going to direct the feature, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the showrunner duties he’s had over the course of the past few seasons.

We know that over the next year or so, there is a lot that the project is going to have to figure out, with one of the biggest things being trying to find a way to write out the late, great Carl Weathers from the world. We’re sure that the effects will be top-notch, and we wonder already if there is going to be anything else from the greater Star Wars – Disney+ universe roped into this.

For example, will Rosario Dawson make a cameo as Ahsoka Tano? We know already that a season is coming for that show at some point down the road.

What do you most want to see on The Mandalorian & Grogu, and are you bummed to be waiting so long for it?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

