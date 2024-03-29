Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

Now that we know that an Ahsoka season 2 is in the works, let’s pose the following question: What else could we be learning this spring? Is there a chance that we’re actually going to learn anything at all?

The first thing that is worth pointing out here is honestly quite simple: We aren’t going to be seeing it anytime soon. It would take an intergalactic miracle to get a premiere date estimate even for the rest of the year. Star Wars as a universe could be prioritizing The Acolyte first and then after that, the second season of Andor. The Rosario Dawson series is one of those projects that is on the horizon alongside The Mandalorian and Grogu, the feature film coming at some point down the road.

The one thing it is possible to get through the rest of the year are teases as to what the next chapter of the story could look like, and it certainly seems like there is a lot of story left to tell for most of these characters. The season 1 finale hardly tied together all loose ends, especially since Ahsoka and Sabine may need someone to come and rescue them. That’s where Ezra could come into play, or a handful of other characters.

Meanwhile, the story of Thrawn still has a lot of ground to cover, and we are expecting a story with high stakes, a few new faces, and ultimately a handful of surprises, as well. The first season in particular was a treat for everyone who loved some of the animated series that featured Ahsoka Tano, as there were Easter eggs aplenty.

Moving forward, it does feel reasonably fair to say that there is a lot of untapped potential.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

