Andor season 2 premiere date: April 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something substantial about Andor season 2 between now and the end of April? It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone out there that enthusiasm exists for more of the Diego Luna series — this has been so far the most critically-acclaimed of any of the Disney+ – Star Wars shows. Even if it does not have the same sort of enormous audience as some of them, it has certainly proven itself to be a stellar look at the world through a separate lens.

Now, of course comes the part of this article that is bittersweet. For those unaware, season 2 of Andor will be the final one. That was first announced a long time ago, as the idea is to connect the series directly to Rogue One. Also, you will not be getting any more news about it through the rest of the month, at least.

Even under some of the best timelines out there for the show, there was never a plan for it to be ready by some point in the spring. The best-case scenario once upon a time was that season 2 could air this fall and if that happened, we’d probably get a date announced in the summer.

However, all of this changed further due to the strikes of this past year. It appears now that Andor probably will not come back until 2025, so you may be waiting until at least the fall to get a specific premiere date. The only reason that we could get something earlier is if the folks at Disney are somehow super-confident that they can meet a premiere date far in advance. If that happens, you can make the argument that all bets are off! We’ll just have to wait and see when it comes to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

