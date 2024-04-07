Is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live new tonight on AMC? We more than understand if you want more of the show.

As for whether or not we’re going to get more anytime soon, let’s just say that this is a totally different story. After all, as of right now there are no plans to bring the zombie drama back … but that doesn’t mean it will be the case forever.

From the get-go here, the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira series was planned to be a limited one with a defined beginning, middle, and end. Would it be wonderful if the creative team could find a way to launch this into something? Absolutely, but there also does not appear to be that much of a hurry in trying to make it happen. Instead, the priority here remains just trying to ensure that they did the story of season 1 justice — if another idea comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t — well, let’s just say that Lincoln and Gurira will certainly have no problem landing other projects.

For now, we at least have the luxury of being able to imagine Rick and Michonne finally home with Judith and RJ. We can imagine how some other familiar faces react to seeing them, as well, and there could be a chance that they could run into characters like Negan or Maggie again — which would certainly be interesting.

Remember that nobody on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has ruled out any spin-offs; one involving Daryl Dixon would also be fun, if not more creatively challenging given that Norman Reedus’ character is off in France. (For those who need a refresher, the second season of that show is going to be premiering at some point in the summer; fingers crossed, a specific date is announced soon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

