Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, April 7, 2024?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are you excited to see what is coming up for Robyn McCall and everyone else within the team?

There are a few different things to talk about now, but let’s start with the following: There is no installment on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has to do with something that has become an annual tradition for the network: An awards show. To be specific here, the CMT Music Awards.

What may make this a little more frustrating to some people out there is rather simple: The fact that there is going to be no new episode next week. What’s the reason for that? Well, a Billy Joel concert special. The plan right now is for us to be able to get back into the action drama on Sunday, April 21 with an installment titled “DOA.” We wish that there was more news out there about what lies ahead … but unfortunately, we aren’t quite there as of yet. That should change, fingers crossed, over the next week or so.

Now, let’s get more into the next order of business here: The fact that there is no official order as of yet for a season 5. Is that going to happen in the near future? We sure hope so, largely because it feels like there is a lot more story here to tell. The thing that remains perhaps the most bizarre to us is that once upon a time, The Equalizer got a post Super Bowl slot. Now, it doesn’t seem like it’s getting all that much promotion and/or attention at all. What in the world is going on with that?

The best thing we can hope for moving forward is that plenty of people do watch what lies ahead and after that, the season 5 renewal comes not too long after the fact.

