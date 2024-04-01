Is The Equalizer new tonight, delayed by college basketball?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We understand if there is some confusion out there at present, and for a number of different reasons.

After all, why isn’t the show on now as we’re writing this? Well, the simplest answer is that things were delayed tonight due to the NCAA Tournament and while you will get to see the series back, it may not be until closer to 8:40 p.m. Eastern time after 60 Minutes. (Most likely, it will be a minute or two after that.)

For more on what’s ahead for Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast, just check out the attached synopsis:

“The Whistleblower” – After Mel is reunited with her brother Matthew, McCall helps him blow the whistle on his former unit’s unethical practices before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Aunt Vi and Trish’s relationship becomes fractured by Vi’s need to protect McCall’s true identity, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that delays like this for CBS’ Sunday-night shows often happen during the NFL season, this is a reminder that there are a few other instances where they take place elsewhere. March Madness is one of them; almost all the time it happens, it is due to a sporting event to some extent. We’re not exactly shocked to sit here and say that we’re looking at a situation like this now, given that college basketball is so popular.

Of course, the bummer news is that following this episode, you are going to be waiting a good while to see what’s ahead — The Equalizer is going to be on hiatus next week, as well as the week after.

