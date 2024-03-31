The Equalizer season 4 episode 6 return date: ‘DOA’

Following what transpires this week on CBS, are you eager to see The Equalizer season 4 episode 6 return date — or, more details?

The first thing we really should go ahead and do right now is simple: Get the bad news out of the way. After all, the Queen Latifah series will be off the air next week, and the same goes for the week after. What gives with that? Well, let’s get into this week by week.

April 7 – Next week, The Equalizer is off the air due to the CMT Music Awards, which is actually going to bump off the remainder of the network’s programming here, as well, on the night. In some shape or form, a country music awards show has caused a hiatus in April on CBS. This is not a huge surprise, but it is also frustrating given that there are only so many episodes per season here.

April 14 – A Billy Joel concert special is going to be airing that night, which means once again there won’t even be a repeat at this point.

Because we are going to be waiting until April 21 to see what lies ahead, we are in the rather-unfortunate position here where there is not a lot of info out there about the next episode. The only thing that we can say is that the title for the next installment is “DOA,” which certainly sounds both intimidating and dramatic at the same exact time.

How many more episodes are left?

Our hope is that there are a few more that are coming and beyond that, we’ll get to see the rest of them air without substantial interruption. In a way, this may serve as great compensation for everyone who is frustrated (understandably) about the on-and-off nature of what we are seeing on the show right now.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 4 episode 6 over at CBS?

Do you think we will also hear about a season 5 soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







