The Regime season 2: Is it renewed, canceled overat HBO?

Following the finale tonight on HBO, is there a chance that The Regime season 2 could happen? Or, are we at the end of the road?

Given the way that the network promoted this show as a limited series ahead of time, we can start off by saying this: We don’t expect anything more, and will be legitimately surprised in the event that it happens. However, never say never, right? (Of course, we are writing this before the finale and there may not be any way for another season to even happen.)

One thing in general we have seen over the years with limited series in general is this: If the viewership is good enough, more can easily be greenlit. We saw this with Big Little Lies, and there was certainly buzz for a while that we could end up seeing more of The Night Of or Mare of Easttown, which also starred Kate Winslet. Neither happened.

The biggest reason, beyond the story, why we probably won’t see more of The Regime is simply that the show itself was not incredibly popular. Most of the reviews for the season were mediocre at best and because of that, it never took off as a big-time show for a network that tends to capitalize on critical acclaim.

The most likely scenario

HBO at least finds a way to utilize Winslet and some other cast members for another project. They do like to stay with super-talented people, and we do think Kate will be game to do something else with them — even if there are some parts of The Regime that didn’t quite work.

One more bit of advice for the network — can we get more ongoing series? It feels like we are leaning a little too much on limited series at the moment.

Related – Get some more discussion on The Regime, including more ahead of the finale

Do you think there’s a chance we will see a season 2 for The Regime down the road?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







