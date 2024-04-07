The Regime season 1 episode 6 (finale) video: Will Elena escape?

Tomorrow night on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see the season 1 finale for The Regime — are you prepared? Is there any way at all to be prepared? Let’s just say that, for now, there are a lot of questions worth wondering.

Of course, the folks at the network are not giving everything away at present, but there are at least a few morsels that should be enough to keep everyone out there curious and-or engaged.

So, where do we start? How about with the notion that Elena and Zubak are now on the run! If you head over to this link, you can see a teaser that absolutely does spotlight that. It shows you the amount of danger that Kate Winslet’s character is in, but beyond that, how few people could be willing to help her.

Is some of the show’s trademark satire still here? Absolutely, mostly in how even in this lowest of moments, Elena still has a hard time thinking that everyone would just thumb their noses at her and turn her away.

Is Zubak going to turn on her?

There is something poetic to the idea that the season (and perhaps the series) ends with Elena alone. He does question as to whether or not she would really make him Chancellor, which she tries to defend almost right away. Whether or not he believes that is the mystery that we are left to think about, at least for the next little while. We suppose that in general, the thing to be happiest about is just knowing that answers are right around the corner.

