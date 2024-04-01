The Regime season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: On the run

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Regime season 1 episode 6 — otherwise known as the big finale! Everything when it comes to Elena’s story is building to this moment, as we are left to now figure out if she can stay in power or fall apart completely.

Are we shocked that things have landed in this spot for her? Hardly. Just look at her development the past several weeks, where we have seen her start to take on more and more authoritarian characteristics.

Want to get a few more details about the finale? The title here is “Don’t yet Rejoice,” and the full The Regime season 1 episode 6 synopsis below helps to further set the stage:

With the palace walls now breached, Elena and Zubak find themselves on the run – and seeking help from an everyday citizen – to evade capture by the rebels. Later, Elena leverages her skills in diplomacy – and duplicity – in a last-ditch effort to stay in power.

Is there going to be some element of closure here?

Let’s just go ahead and say here that there is potential for some craziness all across the board, and this is a part of what makes the finale exciting!

Also, we are wondering this — if Elena loses power, is that a sign that The Regime is done? You could argue that, but at the same time, we don’t exactly view it as a sure thing at all. You could actually argue instead that a season 2 could be about her trying to seize it back. Of course, if Kate Winslet’s character finds a way to get what she wants here, she could still end up having more stories about her efforts to remain in charge. This show is meant to be satirical, but how much more meat is on this metaphorical bone?

What do you most want to see moving into The Regime season 1 episode 6?

How do you believe the finale is going to wrap up here?

