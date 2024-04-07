This Town season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Finding a voice

Want to learn something more about This Town season 1 episode 4? We have reached the halfway point of the music drama. Isn’t it crazy how time flies?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and talk about things from a scheduling point of view — after getting a two-night premiere, we’re going to see more of a weekly rollout from here on out. This means that the rest of the story can be stretched out for a little while, something that we do appreciate. We are staying in a particular period of time here, and we imagine that this is going to be nostalgic for a lot of people out there.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full This Town season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Jeannie finds a warehouse where the band start to rehearse and forge an identity. Gregory schemes to keep his brother and Bardon safe.

Given how little time we do have left within the story now, it does feel pretty clear that things are going to move quickly. Also, don’t they have to? It feels pretty necessary at this point as we go from point A to point B.

Of course, Jannie’s story is the most compelling just because it feels like the heart of the story. However, at the same time we know already that forging an identity is one of those things that is so much easier said than done in an industry that can pull you in a lot of different directions. Also, factor in here that in most situations, everyone in a band has their own opinions as to where things should go. The idea of unity is a difficult concept … but watching everything play out here at a pretty slow pace should be pretty darn entertaining to watch.

What do you most want to see moving into This Town season 1 episode 4?

Do you have any major predictions on the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







