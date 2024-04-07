Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, season 1 episode 8?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? There have been some good episodes here and there but unfortunately, not much momentum.

So is that changing at all here? Well, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: You won’t have a chance to see the Justin Hartley series on the air tonight. As for the reason why, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the CMT Music Awards airing on CBS instead. There typically is some sort of country-music awards show that comes on the network in April — if you aren’t familiar with this, keep it in mind for future years.

Now, let’s go ahead and add another bit of news to this, as well — you are going to be seeing Tracker come back on Sunday, April 14 at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern, which is where it will lead into a Billy Joel concert event. You can learn a little bit more about season 1 episode 8 by checking the synopsis below:

“Camden” – Colter tracks down a dockworker who went missing two weeks before his wedding following a confrontation with his past, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you have not heard the news as of yet…

Tracker has been renewed already for a season 2! We do appreciate the idea that you can just enjoy the rest of the season without having to worry too much over what the long-term future holds here. Of course, it also means that there is a chance that there will be some sort of big cliffhanger, so that is something to wonder about a little bit in advance.

