Is The Way Home new tonight on Hallmark Channel, April 7, 2024?

Is The Way Home new tonight at Hallmark Channel? After the events of last week’s episode, 100% it is fair to want more of the show! Just remember where the most-recent episode left off, and the questions that remain here when it comes to Colton now that we know about his apparent time-traveling ways.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to press pause on the Chyler Leigh drama for at least a little while. Unlike another series at the network in When Calls the Heart (which has twelve episodes a season these days), this one only has ten. Last week was the finale, and now we embark on a long and difficult hiatus to go from point A to point B.

Is there any sort of silver lining here? If so, we would say it’s the fact that there is going to be a season 3 coming for the show at some point down the road. More than likely, these episodes will arrive early next year and we tend to think that first and foremost, the priority here is going to be learning more about Colton. From there, the show will navigate in a few other directions, with a primary one being what really will happen with Elliot and Kat moving forward. Also, if Thomas is alive, is there a case to see him again?

We are sure that season 3 is going to venture into some new eras and by virtue of that, give us some brand-new dynamics to explore … and we’re of course thrilled about that. How can we not be? The potential for the next chapter of the story feels unlimited, and the fan base is as passionate as ever.

With all of this in said, there’s a lot to love if you are a fan of The Way Home — save for the long wait between seasons, of course.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Way Home season 3 at Hallmark Channel?

