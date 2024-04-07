Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: April 2024 update

What could we potentially learn about Outer Banks season 4 from now until the end of April? This has to be one of Netflix’s most-anticipated shows, and we are eager to get more news all about it!

With that being said, the biggest thing to state first and foremost is this: A little bit of patience may be required. While we’re hopeful that we’ll be diving into this world again before the end of the year, it may take a little bit of time. Filming is not yet complete and after that, there’s still the matter of editing all the episodes and getting all that together. As you would imagine, this is not some easy process that gets done within the relative blink of an eye.

The good news at least is that we should get more updates on filming through the rest of the month; not only that, but it looks as though production could be complete at some point in May. This season has shot both in the US and Morocco, which should help in terms of both its feel and overall scale. There is so much great stuff to be excited about from top to bottom!

For now, the best thing that we can really hope for here is simply that no matter when Outer Banks gets a season 4, there’s some great stuff that happens across the board. We tend to think that a date is going to be announced at some point moving into the summer and then after that, we’ll have a better chance to see some teasers and the like! The more that we can get excited now for whatever the future could hold, the better off this show will be. It does still need to try and maintain some of the audience momentum it has if it wants a season 5 — which technically has not been greenlit just yet.

