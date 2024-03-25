Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

With us now officially into the spring, is there some good news that we can share on the Outer Banks season 4 front?

Well, let’s start things off here by saying that the Netflix hit could be entering the home stretch of production over the next several weeks. This has certainly been one of the most bizarre filming periods for the show in its history, given that originally started prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike last summer before halting it, coming back, and then filming in multiple locations. All evidence suggests that they could be done with principal shooting this spring, which then brings us to the next order of business: Post-production, where all of these stories are going to be edited together.

As for a possible return date, it does appear that the streaming service wants to get it out there before the end of 2024; however, don’t expect news on that this spring. There’s a chance there will be a public announcement about the end of filming, and maybe we’ll even get a few new details about the story ahead? That feels like the best-case scenario for at least the next few months.

For now, our suggestion is to keep your eyes peeled for something more at an upcoming Tudum event — that is one of Netflix’s big showcases for a lot of their programming. If they hold one of these in the summer, we could either get a specific Outer Banks premiere date or at least an approximate one. So long as there is something to better set the table, we’ll be more than happy with that.

Is it possible that season 4 is the final one?

Nothing has been stated about that just yet, but this is at least something we have on our radar given that several stars are getting more opportunities away from the show. Also, remember that very few streaming shows these days are lasting longer than four or five seasons.

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 4, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

