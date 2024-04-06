Fire Country season 2 episode 6: Why was Cara killed off?

It has been almost 24 hours now since the last Fire Country episode aired, and we don’t blame anyone still reeling from it. Even though we knew there was a chance that Cara could die as a result of that accident, it didn’t mean we wanted it! We still wanted to hold out a certain measure of hope that things were going to unfold in another way — it just wasn’t meant to be.

So why kill this character off at all? It is a worthy question to wonder, and at least the actress behind the part has a good perspective on it. Speaking here in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sabina Gadecki (who played the Cara character) had the following to say about it:

The story has to go places. It broke my heart, but I understood it.

Ultimately, Cara being killed off does introduce a number of other complicated stories into the fold, and it is hard to deny that. Remember that we’re now in a spot where Jake has to step up and be there for Genevieve, and we certainly think that Bode is going to do what he can at the same exact time. This introduces other challenges into the story, and we just hope that we’re not moving into some spot where the court starts to look at custody for Gen or anything like that.

Genevieve was absolutely motivation for Bode to keep his head on straight and continue to move forward, and we 100% think that this will remain true now more than ever. He knows that she’s going to need her, and there is only so much that can be done within the metaphorical confines of Three Rock and how he is transported to and from certain places.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including other details on what’s ahead

Are you still shocked by Cara’s death on Fire Country season 2?

What do you think will happen now with Genevieve? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







