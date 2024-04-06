Shrinking season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

As we dive further into the month of April, are we getting ever closer to the Shrinking season 2 premiere at Apple TV+? Absolutely we are. However, that does not mean we will be seeing it surface in the reasonably near future.

The first thing that we should remind you of, if you did not know, is that production is currently underway on the next batch of episodes! It has been for a little while now, and of course we’re curious how things will unfold from here for Jason Segel (Jimmy) and the rest of the core cast. Season 1 ended on a pretty big cliffhanger (or should we say cliff fall?), so there is a lot of story to tell here more or less immediately.

So are we going to learn this month when the show is coming back? That would be lovely, but it feels unlikely. We do think the new season could be out in either late summer or fall, but there’s still a lot of work to be done in order to get us there. We also tend to think that the show still may have some other announcements that they want to get to along the way here, including some more people who could end up being a part of the next chapter in some form. Sure, we know about Brett Goldstein, but is that it?

Above all else, it is our hope that the next batch of episodes manages to bring you both the comedy and heartfelt moments that we got the first go-around. Sure, we anticipated that Shrinking was going to be a huge hit because of the people involved, but we’ve also watched enough TV over the years to know that nothing is guaranteed. The end result still has to deliver.

