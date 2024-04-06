Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

With us now entrenched in April 2024, is there something more we can say regarding Tulsa King season 2? At this point, there is so much to be stoked about when it comes to the Sylvester Stallone series.

First and foremost, note this if you were not aware of it already — filming has already started off! The cast were back to work at the start of the week, and you can see a post on the official Instagram from Paramount+ all about it. This is great news and beyond just that, we tend to think that there’s going to be some other information from a casting point of view in the near future.

There’s a lot to be excited about within the upcoming chapter, which we imagine will kick off after that insane Dwight-centric ending to season 1. It does raise the question as to if he’s going to be able to avoid some trouble with the law — we do think he will to some extent, but mostly because the show is a lot more exciting when that happens.

This brings us of course to the next big question, and that is simply when we are going to have a chance to see the series back. We would love to imagine that a premiere date gets announced in April but for now, that feels unlikely. The more likely situation here is that we end up seeing something become official during the summer, potentially while the first season is airing on CBS. The plan is for Paramount+ to start airing more episodes moving into the fall.

No matter when the show comes back…

Well, let’s just say that we are ready for some action, drama, and a whole lot more. How can we not based on the sort of show this is? There will also be humor — heck, it is classified as a comedy!

