Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Now that we are almost a week into April 2024, is there a chance some big Cobra Kai season 6 news is on the horizon? Make no mistake that we want it. Whether or not we will get it, however, is an entirely different story.

For the time being, what we can tell you is this: The Netflix karate comedy is now a significant ways into production on the next batch of episodes, and all current evidence we have suggests that the show is going to be premiering before the end of the year. This is the final season, so we do expect things to be larger in scale and perhaps more dramatic than ever. You could have an international tournament — but then also the eventual return of John Kreese.

So what more could be revealed this month? We should go ahead and rule out premiere date news, as we think that is more likely to be announced in some form over the summer. With that being said, we do think there is a chance that there could be a casting update or two shared … possibly. If we are talking about a big-name cameo from the Karate Kid franchise, we do tend to think that everyone is going to be working to keep it under wraps.

It’s true that the #1 person everyone wants to see in the final season is Hilary Swank as Julie Pierce; we know that some recent comments from the actress may be akin to throwing cold water on the idea of that happening, but for now, we’re not giving up hope! Just think about how much fun it could be in order to see her in that role; even if The Next Karate Kid was a flop commercially, it does still have a loyal audience.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

