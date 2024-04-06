Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 6, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are interested in getting more on the show’s future, of course we are happy to help!

Luckily, this is where we are here to present some pretty fantastic news: There is another installment coming to NBC in just a matter of hours! This is the second one that you are getting a chance to see within a three-week span, and this one is even more special for those of you who are a little nostalgic for the previous era of the late-night show. Kristen Wiig is going to be the host, and we imagine that there are a few characters from the past that we’ll have a chance to see. That is typically the case anytime that Wiig comes back to the show.

Will Kristen coming back lead to some cameos? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be surprised, though personally, #1 on our most-wanted list is more of Bill Hader. The two were really the biggest stars of that era from our vantage point, with Bobby Moynihan serving as the darkhorse and the person we really wish there were more opportunities to see these days.

Raye, for those wondering, is the musical guest for this episode — we’re not anywhere near as familiar with her as we are with Kristen, but this is one of the benefits that comes with a show like this — being introduced to an entirely new audience who may not get to know about you otherwise.

As we mentioned earlier…

This is the second show in three weeks! Moving into April 12, you are going to have an opportunity to see Ryan Gosling take the reigns again as host. There are about a different things he could bring to the table in this environment.

