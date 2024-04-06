Kenny Johnson leaving SWAT; did Luca die, or retire?

We knew entering tonight’s new episode of SWAT that it would mark some sort of farewell to Kenny Johnson and his character of Luca. However, there were still questions … including how exactly it came about.

Ultimately, let’s just say that there was some good news and bad over the course of the episode. Where do we start? Well, Luca isn’t dead! For now, that is reason enough for us to celebrate. However, at the same time we also had to say a fond farewell to this character after being such a big part of this universe for so long.

Basically, as a result of the injury Luca was forced to retire, and with that, he had an emotional farewell to everyone else on the job. Luca struggled, largely due to the fact that he was so attached to this job. We do think that he’s going to remain in everyone’s lives moving forward, not that this is all that much of a surprise. SWAT has shown itself to be a brotherhood over the years, so why would that change now? Once a team member, always a team member.

Speaking to TVLine, Johnson was asked whether this departure was harder for him or his character. Here was his response:

I think Luca did. In life I always think that everything’s meant to be and it’s for a reason; I’m very supportive of how the universe works. But Luca, dude…. He’s born and bred to do what he does, and to take the only thing away from him that is everything in his blood and his fiber…. [Voice starts to crack] It gets me emotional right now. It’s just so hard to get that taken away.

Ultimately, it is our hope that we do see the guy near the end of the season and at that point, we will get a better update on how he is doing.

For now, we have every reason to still be hopeful for his future.

What did you think about the new episode of SWAT tonight, and the exit of Luca from the show?

