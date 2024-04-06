When Calls the Heart season 11: The Elizabeth, Lucas dynamic

We recognize that When Calls the Heart season 11 is going to arrive on Hallmark Channel in just over 24 hours — there is so much to prepare for!

Obviously, a good bit has been said as of late when it comes to the relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan, which makes some sense given that their relationship is the cornerstone of the season (and they are featured in the key art).

However, what about Elizabeth and Lucas moving forward? Even though the engagement is off, the two still do care a lot about each other, and this seems to be something that the show is eager to share more of this season: What a relationship between people like them can look like. Breakups do not have to be messy and/or awful, and there are ways for everyone to still show respect for each other.

In speaking on all of this further to Us Weekly, here is what star / executive producer Erin Krakow had to say:

“There’s still a lot of mutual respect … I mean, that was a very real love story between them. They were planning a wedding together. Lucas was spending close time with Elizabeth’s son, so it was a really meaningful relationship and love story for them … She really supports his endeavors as governor, and I think they’re both really happy that they’re able to be friends because neither one of them wants to lose the other in their lives. It’s a relationship that they both value. So that’s not going anywhere. It’s just going to be a little different moving forward.”

Of course, we know that Lucas is going to have some incredibly important things to take on almost immediately when the show comes back. Take, for starters, trying to figure out what happened to him in that cliffhanger! Was he shot? It seems that way, but he doesn’t exactly have any memories of it.

