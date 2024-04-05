The Bear season 3 premiere date: An April 2024 update

What are the chances that we learn something more about The Bear season 3 between now and the end of April? At the very least, can we have a firm premiere date?

For those unaware, the first thing that we really should note here is that production has actually been ongoing for the series for a little while now in Chicago. Yet, production has done a good job keeping the finer details quiet. If there are any guest stars you are hoping to see, they’ve done a good job keeping them hidden from you. If they were going to announce some of them as coming back, wouldn’t they have done it already?

With all of this in mind, let’s just say that the one thing that we are banking on pertaining to The Bear this month is that premiere date tease, and it does feel like there is a reasonable chance that it could be revealed soon. After all, Hulu / FX have already noted that the Jeremy Allen White series is coming back in June, so why wait on it? What is there to gain from that? The sooner you get it out there, the easier it will be to generate excitement.

For those who haven’t heard, all season 3 episodes look to be coming out at once, at least per initial indicators.

As for the story…

Well, Carmy and the rest of the crew are going to do what they can to get The Bear on the map in Chicago. They’ve got the restaurant together, but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to make it succeed on a day-to-day basis. This is a grind, and one where everything from top to bottom has to be perfect.

