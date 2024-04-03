The Bear season 3 teaser: What does Carmy hate?

While you wait for The Bear season 3 to eventually premiere on Hulu in June, why not enjoy a tantalizing new appetizer?

Today, the folks at FX and the streaming service (while at a Disney shareholder meeting) unveiled a short clip at the Jeremy Allen White series, which you can watch over at the link here. What does it showcase? Well, to the surprise of no one, Carmy is front and center — or, at least he is by the end of the preview.

The basic subject of the clip is clear: Fak is trying to get together a series of portraits highlighting all of the major food critics who could be stopping by the restaurant. Carmy’s reaction is simply: He hates it, even if he also recognizes that it is also pretty smart at the same time. This is coming from a guy who wants to serve good food for the sake of doing so, but that’s a hard thing to do in a world where critics control everything. He hates the idea that certain people have to be viewed as special, but that’s where a lot of the pressure is.

Suffice it to say, The Bear is also going to be stuffed full of pressure as we move forward. The second season ended with a series of disasters on Friends and Family Night. Sure, there was a lot of good food, but Carmy also locked himself in the freezer, melted down, and lost seemingly his relationship with Claire. That was before the blow-up between him and Cousin. While Claire’s status is still unclear moving into season 3, rest assured that Richie is going to be around — Ebon Moss-Bachrach joining Fantastic Four is not going to change that.

