P-Valley season 3 premiere date: An April 2024 update

As we now dive deeper into the month of April on Starz, are we going to learn more about P-Valley season 3? There is absolutely a case to be made for it! The drama has a huge fan base, one that has already been waiting for a long time to see the show back.

We would love nothing more than to burst on the scene here to declare that a premiere date is imminent — but alas, that’s not the case. There isn’t even too much out there on filming as of yet! Our hope is that by the summer this could change, but this is clearly one of those cases where we’ll have to be patient.

The most important thing to note right now is simply that there is nothing behind the scenes that is causing P-Valley to go away for good. This is a show that Starz remains committed to, though it has had quite a few bumps in the road due to the strikes of last year. Given the fact that there is an unscripted series coming based in part on this world, it shows you where some of the commitment here lies. The most important thing is that everyone has the time and space to create greatness here, with creator Katori Hall front and center.

If we are lucky, we’ll have a chance to see the show back at some point moving into the start of next year — we do recognize that Starz sits on shows for a long time after they film, but we don’t think that’s going to be the case here. Why do that, when it has already been so long? The world of The Pynk is one worth revisiting, though at this point they may need to do something extra to remind people already of what happened over the first couple of seasons.

Related – Get some other conversation right now all about the future of P-Valley

What do you most want to see on P-Valley season 3 when the show premieres?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







