P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

With us now getting deeper into the spring of 2024, what is going on when it comes to P-Valley season 3 at Starz? If you’ve got questions and/or a lot of frustration, at this point, it’s easy to sympathize.

After all, consider this: It has been close to two years at this point since the second season premiered on the network, and the door was certainly left open for a whole lot more. We know a season 3 is 100% coming, but the show has been the victim of a lot of unfortunate delays. Primarily, we are looking towards the industry strikes of last year, otherwise known as the AMPTP taking forever to give writers and performers fair deals. There wasn’t a whole lot of work that could be done here for a significant stretch of time, and we also tend to think that this is a show that benefits more from filming in the warmer months, as well.

With all of this in mind, let’s just say this: Don’t expect any P-Valley season 3 premiere date news this spring. Heck, it’d be a miracle if something was announced this summer. We haven’t even seen that much news when it comes to filming yet, and it feels like that is going to be one of the main boxes that needs to be checked off here first and foremost. From there, the show will need time to edit, and that is without even noting that Starz has this tendency to sit on shows for a long time before they premiere. Consider the fact that by the time Outlander returns for the rest of season 7, more than 18 months will have passed since the end of production.

For now, our expectation is that we will return to The Pynk in 2025, with late 2024 still a remote possibility if editing doesn’t take too long and if Starz actually prioritizes getting it on the air fast. It just doesn’t feel right to give false hope here, especially since we’ve all been waiting so long in the first place.

