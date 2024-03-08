P-Valley season 3 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, is there anything more that we can say now when it comes to P-Valley season 3? Obviously, we have been waiting a long time already to see the series back — how much longer is that going to last?

Obviously, we would love nothing more than to come on here and proclaim that there is some premiere date news that is imminent — however, we recognize that this is not actually the case. The reality is that there is not even that much news on filming right now, and it feels that a 2025 premiere date feels like it is going to be the endgame here. Unfortunately, this show like so many others has been dealt a bad hand due to the industry strikes of last year — or rather, the AMPTP taking their time to give everyone a fair deal.

So while you do wait to get some more news on season 3, there is actually going to be a new unscripted docu-series coming later this year hosted and executive produced by Nicco Annan, who you already know thanks to P-Valley. This new show, titled “Down in the Valley,” will give you a better sense of what life is like in the Deep South for many people.

In a statement, here is what Kathryn Busby, Starz original President of Original Programming, had to say:

‘P-Valley’ has authentically captured Southern Black culture in our fictional world of Chuccalisa and piqued the curiosity of our Pynk Posse to learn more … ‘Down in the Valley’ is a natural companion to our hit scripted series and we’re thrilled to be working again with Nicco as he invites audiences for a cultural exchange and understanding of the real South. Viewers will be captivated by the parallels drawn between the real-life experiences of Southern communities and the compelling narratives Katori shares in ‘P-Valley.’

Unfortunately, this may be the only news even remotely related to the show for the rest of the month … we may have to settle for that right now.

