P-Valley season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for October

Now that we are into the month of October, what does that mean when it comes to updates all about P-Valley season 3 over at Starz? We certainly know that the desire for some more updates is understandably here — the question is when exactly we’re actually going to return to The Pynk itself.

Well, if there is any sort of good news that we can share right now, it is simply this: The WGA strike is over and because of that, the writers can continue to move forward planning the story. However, filming cannot happen until the SAG-AFTRA strike is done. Our hope is that we are going to see a conclusion to it over the next couple of weeks, as we do continue to see some slow progress being made when it comes to a fair deal there.

Unfortunately, we are still too far out from P-Valley season 3 for us to get a specific premiere date. Starz also has a lot of other programming lined up for the next few months so they don’t have to rush this. The earliest we could imagine new episodes coming back is in late spring or summer 2024 and while we know that’s a long time, it has been proven already that viewers will stick with this show. It tells stories that are unique and powerful, and there really isn’t a whole lot else out there like it on TV.

So long as there is a decent promotional campaign backing the series up, we will remain hopeful that it will continue to generate some numbers and attention. We are at least rather hopeful right now that some of the story we get will live up to the hype. There are going to be both moments of joy as well as moments of heartbreak — sometimes, they go hand in hand within this particular world.

What do you most want to see on P-Valley season 3 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







