9-1-1 season 7 episode 5: Oliver Stark on Buck’s future

As we get ourselves prepared to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 5 on ABC next week, it looks like we are entering an entirely new world for Buck.

After all, who would have imagined this new-found relationship with Tommy? There is some instant chemistry here, but there are a lot of directions that this arc will take the character. After all, Buck is discovering this part of his sexuality for the first time, and it feels like a mistake to just assume that everything will move forward in a straight line.

Also, would that even be sensible when you really think about it? It feels a little more realistic to assume that there are going to be a number of different bumps in the road. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Oliver Stark explained that he is just enjoying “finding new things as [the arc continues], playing these scenes out and not necessarily knowing beforehand how they’re going to feel in the moment. So it’s quite an exploration for me as an actor as well to discover these scenes and have feelings come up and play out. It’s a really exciting time and I feel also that the writers are excited to tell this story, which always feels good on my end of it. I know that Tim [Minear] has really loved writing this story for Buck, and I feel that when I step onto the set.”

Given that we know that the show has been renewed already for a season 8, that means that there is even more time to address and tackle all of this — and who knows where all of this will lead? Above all else right now, we do think that everyone has an even greater opportunity here to be patient.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

