American Horror Story: Delicate star on Anna, Siobhan kiss

If you have seen the trailer for the second part of American Horror Story: Delicate over on FX, then you’ve already seen “the kiss.” At some point in the remaining three episodes Anna and Siobhan are locking lips … or are they? This is the weird thing.

Basically, what we would tell you here is rather simple: So much on this show can be a dream or an illusion that it’s hard to tell what’s what. After the events of this past episode, though, it is pretty clear that Anna has no real reason to want to kiss Siobhan, mostly because she’s starting to become aware that she could be a driving force behind everything going wrong in her life.

This week Emma Roberts has been doing some press for the second half of the season and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she talked about the screen — and also what it was like watching it as opposed to filming it with Kim Kardashian:

“We do it, you forget about it, and seeing it it looked so intense, but meanwhile, we were laughing because we kissed, and they said cut, and Kim looked at me and started laughing … I was like, ‘What?’ And I just had her gloss like all over my face. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take because she has the most perfect glossed lips obviously, and it was everywhere.”

It does seem like Emma and Kim had a good time working on the show together, and we’ll have to wait and see if either one of them are going to end up being back for another season. Roberts in particular has been a longtime staple of the franchise, so we tend to think another appearance from her could be in the cards.

What do you think we are going to see happening with Anna and Siobhan moving into American Horror Story: Delicate the rest of the way?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

