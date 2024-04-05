Survivor 46 episode 7 spoilers: Rogue vote aftermath

If you were crossing your fingers and hoping that Survivor 46 episode 7 would be all sorts of messy, let’s just say this: We have good news! There is a lot of crazy stuff on the horizon, and we just hope that you are ready to dive into it.

First and foremost, note that the whole almost-merge is over … but there is also a double elimination coming. This is going to add to a lot of the thinking that goes on, and it depends heavily on how this elimination happens. If there are two separate groups, that’s a ton of uncertainty. If it is one vote after another for the entire group, it may be easier to just pick off loose ends.

Let’s better set the stage now by handing over the full episode 7 synopsis:

“Episode Several” – A rogue vote at the last tribal council launches a blame game throughout camp. Players must keep their balance to keep their game alive and win immunity. Then, castaways must decide between past loyalties and future strategies in one of the most important tribal councils of the season, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

The person who cast the rogue vote for Venus was Charlie, and we actually question why he did this. He probably knew that she was throwing his name around, but why make it obvious that you were the person who cast it then? We would think he is a pretty strong candidate to do something like this, all things considered … but we do applaud him for the entertainment it’s going to bring.

Also, Venus is on thin ice. It’s hard to imagine how she makes it to the end at this point, but isn’t anything possible with the right advantages or betrayals?

