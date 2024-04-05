Sugar season 1 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead on Apple TV+?

After what you see tonight on Apple TV+, do you want to get a Sugar season 1 episode 3 air date? What about some additional details?

Well, the first thing that you should know at present is simple simple: We aren’t going to see double-episode blocks the rest of the way here. The premiere event was constructed in such a way to ensure that you are hooked on everything that is coming — unlike other streaming services out there, let’s just say that this one is not really in much of a reason to rush.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

Want to know more specifics now on episode 3? Well, the title here is “Shibuya Crossing,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s next:

Melanie and Sugar get caught in a dicey situation — and make a new enemy. Sugar reunites with old friends, but he senses some are keeping secrets.

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that this season ends up living up to what a lot of our hopes are from the outside looking in here, given that we’re already so intrigued by both the mystery and then also a number of the characters. Melanie in particular is an interesting one in that clearly, she is way more involved in things than it at first believed — and there’s a reason why Teresa was getting pressed so hard for answers at the end of episode 2.

As for John Sugar himself, it is clear that he is keeping plenty of secrets of his own — this is a guy who could be in trouble depending on if Bernie and David are able to dig up a lot of stuff about him. The question that you really need to wonder here is whether or not that will end up being the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sugar, including more details when it comes to the mystery of Olivia

What do you want to see moving into Sugar season 1 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







