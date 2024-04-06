Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 spoilers: Danny, Baez & voodoo?

As you get yourselves prepared in advance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 arrive on CBS, do you want to learn more about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin with this: The title for what lies ahead here is “Shadowland.” Also, voodoo of all things is going to be a part of the story! We absolutely do anticipate that at some point, this will make a little more sense amidst the story that involves Danny and Baez.

To get a few more details now about the road ahead, remember to check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 synopsis:

“Shadowland” – Danny and Baez investigate a homicide involving voodoo with the help of Baez’s old partner. Also, Eddie and a fellow officer team up with Captain McNichols when they suspect a prestigious school is employing discriminatory admission practices; Erin is confronted by a middle-schooler who claims Erin sent her brother to prison; and Frank tries to help Garrett’s neighbor when her car is held as police evidence, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The entirety of this episode is going to prove entertaining in a handful of different ways — for us, we’re happy to see Garrett get some time in the spotlight! In particular, what we do tend to like the most about this show is that in one way or another, almost everyone on the series gets some attention. We hope that this isn’t going to be anything that changes in the immediate future — why would we ever want it to, all things considered?

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on what’s ahead for Blue Bloods as we prepare for a series finale

What are you most excited to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 6 when it arrives on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are so many other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







