Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, April 5, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that the series has been off the air for the past couple of weeks, but will that be changing?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some news that is very-much worthy of a smile. You will see the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg drama on the air! “Bad Faith” is going to air in a matter of hours, and there is a ton of great stuff ahead. What are we talking about here? Well, think in terms of everything from Erin’s horse-racing investigation to something big for Danny and Baez that could be tied to their past.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Bad Faith” – Erin is designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what’s coming after the fact here?

Well, the one thing that we can go ahead and say with some confidence is simple: There is going to be another episode on April 12! Our hope there is that there’s going to be a chance for a few other spotlights for various characters. Every character deserves their moment in the sun before the big goodbye.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

