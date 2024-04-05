BMF season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Off to St. Louis

As we get ourselves prepared to see BMF season 3 episode 7 on Starz next week, we will be inching closer to the finale. Sure, we’re not there yet, but can you sense its shadow? Isn’t it at least clear that there could be a few more surprises lurking around every corner? For now, it feels that way.

One thing that has already been obvious this season is that we are in the midst of the most expansive era for Meech and Terry yet. They’ve worked to set up operations in a handful of places, so can you go ahead and throw St. Louis on top of the list, as well? It seems to feel that way! This is where Meech is going to be heading moving into this episode, which is titled “Get ’em Home.”

To get a few more details as to what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full BMF season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

Meech travels to St. Louis to link up with J-Pusha and his brother Carter, to set up business there, and finds a new love interest with Keeya, yet he also learns the hustle in Detroit, and in Atlanta, is omnipresent.

We do tend to think that within this world, we’re looking at a situation here where it is one step forward and two steps back for Meech. He may be able to eventually find some success with his enterprise to some extent, but we also know where the story is going to go eventually. We just reocgnize that there is a pretty long journey ahead to get from point A to point B.

Related – Get some more news on BMF now, including the show getting renewed for a season 4

What do you most want to see now moving into BMF season 3 episode 7 over at Starz?

How much ground do you think we’re going to see the show traverse before the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates coming your way here soon enough.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







