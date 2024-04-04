Big Little Lies season 3 renewal: A spring 2024 update

Is there a chance that we could learn about a Big Little Lies season 3 renewal at some point between now and the end of the spring? Let’s just say this: We wouldn’t rule it out!

After all, let’s start off by diving more into a lot of the buzz that’s been out there on the show over the past few weeks. Hasn’t it been pretty substantial? This is clearly something that Nicole Kidman and some other cast members are eager to do, and it really comes down to nailing the story and beyond just that, working in order to ensure that HBO is interested and ready to go.

Now, let’s just say why the network does need to be interested in bringing the show back. Consider for a moment everything that they have … or don’t have, for that matter. Sure, they’ve got the Game of Thrones franchise, and we know that season 2 of The Last of Us is in the works. Yet, with all the uncertainty around Euphoria and with The White Lotus serving as more of a comedic / satiric venture, they don’t have a lot of ongoing shows that can bring to the table what Big Little Lies does. There is a lot of value to its existence, and that is without even noting some of the star power that comes with it.

For the time being, we would just remember this — even though there is a decent chance we get an official season 3 renewal this spring, odds are it will not be premiering still for a good while. Our feeling is simply this: We will be lucky to see it back before we get around to mid-2026, given scheduling concerns plus the time it takes to get a story together.

